EOS Force Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. EOS Force has a market cap of $79.87 million and $5.99 million worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 455.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00319479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

