EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $264,975.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00088702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00415893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00228837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.69 or 0.01313098 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044871 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

