Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ContextLogic Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ContextLogic in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

