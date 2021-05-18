Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

