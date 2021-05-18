Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 249.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $18.02 or 0.00041968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 249.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $576.87 million and $16.27 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.02 or 0.07869610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.77 or 0.02524054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00679054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00203516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.00790708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.01 or 0.00675415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.00582261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006622 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

