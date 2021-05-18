ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray Purchases 2,000 Shares

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESSA stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

