Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.13. 310,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.84. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

