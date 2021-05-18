Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $288.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.42 and its 200-day moving average is $259.84. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.