Everipedia Price Down 3.5% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $168.54 million and $6.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00443948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00229187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.88 or 0.01347383 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,102,773 coins and its circulating supply is 9,906,190,202 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

