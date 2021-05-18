Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Cut by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

