Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the lowest is $11.40 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.62 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on XGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

