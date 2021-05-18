ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

