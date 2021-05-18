Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,862 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

GPACU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.