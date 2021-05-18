Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

