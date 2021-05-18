Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

ATVCU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.