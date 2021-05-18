Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTWN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $8,956,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

