Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BLTS opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.