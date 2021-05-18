Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

