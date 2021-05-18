Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

