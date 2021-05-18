Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

