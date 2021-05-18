F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,831 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

