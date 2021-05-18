Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.

Shares of FB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Facebook by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,348,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $691,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 937,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

