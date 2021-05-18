Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00.
- On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.
Shares of FB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Facebook by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,348,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $691,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 937,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,082,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
