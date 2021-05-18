Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 819,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,096,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.47.

