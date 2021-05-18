Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,964,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 244,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 65,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 475,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,953. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

