Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,004,915. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 44,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

