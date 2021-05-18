Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 14,570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 392.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $216.75. 8,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,651. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average of $220.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

