Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 753 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,653. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

