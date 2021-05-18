Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$572.25 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$338.79 and a 1 year high of C$581.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$565.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$492.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$651.67.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

