Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00.
Shares of FFH opened at C$572.25 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$338.79 and a 1 year high of C$581.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$565.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$492.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
