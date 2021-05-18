Family Firm Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.34. 185,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,378,965. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

