Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.