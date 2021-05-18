Family Firm Inc. Invests $227,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 692,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271,727. The stock has a market cap of $253.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

