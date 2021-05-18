Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 590,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,094,000 after acquiring an additional 139,733 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 257.6% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,867. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.30 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

