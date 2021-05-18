Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 1,932,556 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

