Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $514,600,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $251,804,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

