Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.84 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

