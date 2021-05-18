FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $21.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 billion and the lowest is $18.90 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $82.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $89.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FDX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.26. 913,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 1 year low of $112.79 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.