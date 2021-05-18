Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $364.77 million and approximately $26.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00093251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.66 or 0.01479990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00118236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00063525 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

