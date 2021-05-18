Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of -827.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

