Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.56. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

