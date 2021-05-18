Finance of America Equity Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (NYSE:FOA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,025 call options.

Shares of FOA traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,717. Finance of America Equity Capital has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Finance of America Equity Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

