Financial Contrast: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) versus Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 417.28 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.83 billion 1.31 -$1.72 billion $0.40 35.78

Torchlight Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40% Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 4 10 7 0 2.14

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $10.11, indicating a potential downside of 29.34%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Range Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

