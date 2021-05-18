FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $15,907.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

