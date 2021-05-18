FinVolution Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,170 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,485% compared to the typical volume of 200 put options.

FINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FINV opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

