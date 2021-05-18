First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gonzalez Orlando Berges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00.

FBP opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

