First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,195.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($29.66), with a volume of 10473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.56 million and a P/E ratio of 49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,791 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,910.73.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

