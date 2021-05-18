First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,195.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($29.66), with a volume of 10473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.56 million and a P/E ratio of 49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,791 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,910.73.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

