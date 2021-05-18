First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

