First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50.

On Monday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50.

First Solar stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

