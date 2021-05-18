First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

