First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

