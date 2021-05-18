FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGROY stock remained flat at $$1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.72. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.